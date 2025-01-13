Previous
Male Bullfinch by phil_sandford
Male Bullfinch

Last time we had one of these in the garden, January 2020, it was during another very cold snap a couple of years ago.

13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Helge E. Storheim ace
Great capture
January 13th, 2025  
