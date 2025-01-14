Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3069
Look Mum
I’m flying.
Thanks for dropping by.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4023
photos
157
followers
176
following
840% complete
View this month »
3062
3063
3064
3065
3066
3067
3068
3069
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
12th January 2025 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
finch
,
sony
Carole Sandford
ace
Excellent capture!
January 14th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Fab motion capture
January 14th, 2025
Barb
ace
Really lovely! Great stop-action capture!
January 14th, 2025
haskar
ace
Great timing and lovely shot.
January 14th, 2025
Neil
ace
Great action shot.
January 14th, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
Nice action photo freezing the wing movement!
January 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close