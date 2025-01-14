Previous
Look Mum by phil_sandford
Photo 3069

Look Mum

I’m flying.

Thanks for dropping by.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
840% complete

Carole Sandford
Excellent capture!
January 14th, 2025  
JackieR
Fab motion capture
January 14th, 2025  
Barb
Really lovely! Great stop-action capture!
January 14th, 2025  
haskar
Great timing and lovely shot.
January 14th, 2025  
Neil
Great action shot.
January 14th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell
Nice action photo freezing the wing movement!
January 14th, 2025  
