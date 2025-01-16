Previous
Lulu by phil_sandford
Photo 3071

Lulu

I do love this girl; she’s funny, intelligent and so resilient.

Thanks for dropping by.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
841% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Lovely
January 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact