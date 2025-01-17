Previous
Some Colour by phil_sandford
Some Colour

For your Friday.

Long week on Client Site this week; very productive and worthwhile, but I’m very tired today and looking forward to a restful weekend.

Thanks for dropping by.
Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
