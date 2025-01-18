Previous
Resident Robin by phil_sandford
Resident Robin

One of at least two that reside in the garden. We think we saw three this morning, flitting around at each other, two males and a female possibly courting? Who knows, it’s getting to that time of year.

18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Phil Sandford

