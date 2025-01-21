Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3076
Get Off!!!!
Two Goldfinches vying for one of the two perches on the squirrel proof feeder whilst a Greenfinch sits on the other perch without a care in the world.
Thanks for dropping by.
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4031
photos
157
followers
176
following
842% complete
View this month »
3069
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
Latest from all albums
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
770
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
6th January 2025 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
goldfinch
,
greenfinch
Carole Sandford
ace
Great in flight capture!
January 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close