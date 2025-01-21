Previous
Get Off!!!! by phil_sandford
Get Off!!!!

Two Goldfinches vying for one of the two perches on the squirrel proof feeder whilst a Greenfinch sits on the other perch without a care in the world.

Thanks for dropping by.
21st January 2025

Phil Sandford

Phil Sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Carole Sandford ace
Great in flight capture!
January 21st, 2025  
