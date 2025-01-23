Previous
Mrs Woody by phil_sandford
Photo 3078

Mrs Woody

Female Greater Spotted Woodpecker on the peanut feeder today; always love seeing her come in for food.

23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Phil Sandford

still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful Phil ! fav
January 23rd, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Your garden gets some great wildlife
January 23rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great close up capture!
January 23rd, 2025  
