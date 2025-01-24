Previous
That View by phil_sandford
Photo 3079

That View

That you’ve seen Carole and I post many times over the years; this was taken on my walk back to my car after our monthly veteran’s get together.

Alcohol free Heineken isn’t too bad

Thanks for dropping by
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
843% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Monica
Beautiful
January 24th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
Beautiful lighting and beautiful sky!
January 24th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture. This view looks different every time we take it!
January 24th, 2025  
carol white ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
January 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact