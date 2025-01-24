Sign up
Previous
Photo 3079
That View
That you’ve seen Carole and I post many times over the years; this was taken on my walk back to my car after our monthly veteran’s get together.
Alcohol free Heineken isn’t too bad
Thanks for dropping by
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
lights
,
outdoor
,
lincoln
,
lincoln-cathedral
Monica
Beautiful
January 24th, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
Beautiful lighting and beautiful sky!
January 24th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture. This view looks different every time we take it!
January 24th, 2025
carol white
ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
January 24th, 2025
