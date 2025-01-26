Sign up
Previous
Photo 3081
Amarylis
One of the resurrected Amaryllis flowered (the other just leafed) with four beautiful bright red flowers.
I’ll put both away again over the summer and we’ll see what they do next Christmas.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
26th January 2025 9:04am
Tags
red
,
amaryllis
,
filler.
vaidas
ace
Great one! It evokes some associations with air shows.
January 26th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful macro - yes I can also see the resemblance to a flight of planes ! fav
January 26th, 2025
