Amarylis by phil_sandford
Photo 3081

Amarylis

One of the resurrected Amaryllis flowered (the other just leafed) with four beautiful bright red flowers.

I’ll put both away again over the summer and we’ll see what they do next Christmas.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
vaidas
Great one! It evokes some associations with air shows.
January 26th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful macro - yes I can also see the resemblance to a flight of planes ! fav
January 26th, 2025  
