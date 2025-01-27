Sign up
Photo 3082
Long Tailed & Blue Tits
On the fat slab.
Thanks for dropping by
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
1
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
5
1
2
Years 1 to 9
DSC-RX10M4
27th January 2025 2:36pm
Public
garden
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
passerine
,
ling-tailed-tit
,
blur-tit
Casablanca
ace
Always entertaining to watch
January 27th, 2025
