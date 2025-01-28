Sign up
Previous
Photo 3083
Long Tailed Tit
Without doubt my favourite of the Tit family. Usually flock together in large groups, we generally see them in groups of 5 or 6 at a time.
Thanks for dropping by.
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
1
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Years 1 to 9
DSC-RX10M4
27th January 2025 9:22am
garden
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
long-tailed-tit
Casablanca
ace
Such elegant birds
January 28th, 2025
