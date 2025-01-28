Previous
Long Tailed Tit by phil_sandford
Long Tailed Tit

Without doubt my favourite of the Tit family. Usually flock together in large groups, we generally see them in groups of 5 or 6 at a time.

28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Phil Sandford

Casablanca ace
Such elegant birds
January 28th, 2025  
