Previous
Photo 3084
Here’s Looking At You Kid
Just home from the Kinema in the Wood at Woodhall Spa after watching Conclave (very good, recommended).
The life size mannequin of Humphrey Bogart just had to be photographed.
Thanks for dropping by.
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
6
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4040
photos
157
followers
176
following
844% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
29th January 2025 4:00pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bogie
,
kinema
Casablanca
ace
Love Bogart! You can tell that by my name 😉
January 29th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
@casablanca
♥️
January 29th, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
Good choice to make it B&W!
January 29th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Excellent!
I saw Conclave last week and also recommend it!
January 29th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Ha ha yes it is…he’s great in black & white! I’ve seen Conclave too…the scenes were very photogenic too. I enjoyed it!
We are going to see Maria tomorrow about Maria Callas.
January 29th, 2025
Babs
ace
Who could forget Humpty Gokart.
January 29th, 2025
