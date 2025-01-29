Previous
Here’s Looking At You Kid by phil_sandford
Photo 3084

Here’s Looking At You Kid

Just home from the Kinema in the Wood at Woodhall Spa after watching Conclave (very good, recommended).

The life size mannequin of Humphrey Bogart just had to be photographed.

Thanks for dropping by.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Love Bogart! You can tell that by my name 😉
January 29th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
@casablanca ♥️
January 29th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
Good choice to make it B&W!
January 29th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Excellent!

I saw Conclave last week and also recommend it!
January 29th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Ha ha yes it is…he’s great in black & white! I’ve seen Conclave too…the scenes were very photogenic too. I enjoyed it!
We are going to see Maria tomorrow about Maria Callas.
January 29th, 2025  
Babs ace
Who could forget Humpty Gokart.
January 29th, 2025  
