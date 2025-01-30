Previous
Synchro Pair by phil_sandford
Synchro Pair

Joined Carole up at RAF Waddington for a couple of hours this afternoon (needed to get fresh air and away from the laptop for bit) and caught 8’of the Red Arrows doing Winter practice.

Note to self, don’t use the burst mode on the Sony again - 1483 photographs which took almost 3 hours to transfer to my phone.

Thanks for dropping by.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
JackieR ace
Can't you delete from camera to reduce or select which to transfer???
January 30th, 2025  
