Photo 3085
Synchro Pair
Joined Carole up at RAF Waddington for a couple of hours this afternoon (needed to get fresh air and away from the laptop for bit) and caught 8’of the Red Arrows doing Winter practice.
Note to self, don’t use the burst mode on the Sony again - 1483 photographs which took almost 3 hours to transfer to my phone.
Thanks for dropping by.
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4042
photos
157
followers
176
following
Tags
sony
,
red-arrows
,
synchro-pair
,
winter-training
JackieR
ace
Can't you delete from camera to reduce or select which to transfer???
January 30th, 2025
