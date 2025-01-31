Sign up
Previous
Photo 3086
Peel Out
Having taken some 1400 photos yesterday of the Reds, it was always going to be more today.
Interesting article in paper today that they could be axed as part of Labour’s Strategic Defence Review; an expensive luxury with an airframe that is costing a fortune to keep airworthy.
Thanks for dropping by.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
2
2
Pat Knowles
ace
Axed!! Well that’s an outrageous suggestion! Whatever next! Fantastic photo.
January 31st, 2025
carol white
ace
Great capture. Fav 😊
January 31st, 2025
