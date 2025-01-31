Previous
Peel Out by phil_sandford
Photo 3086

Peel Out

Having taken some 1400 photos yesterday of the Reds, it was always going to be more today.

Interesting article in paper today that they could be axed as part of Labour’s Strategic Defence Review; an expensive luxury with an airframe that is costing a fortune to keep airworthy.

31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Pat Knowles ace
Axed!! Well that’s an outrageous suggestion! Whatever next! Fantastic photo.
January 31st, 2025  
carol white ace
Great capture. Fav 😊
January 31st, 2025  
