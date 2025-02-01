Previous
FOR #01 by phil_sandford
Photo 3087

FOR #01

Here we go again with my favourite monthly challenge, @olivetreeann‘s Flash of Red.

The challenge for this week is the Kitchen.

Thanks for dropping by
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
845% complete

Casablanca ace
Very 1970s Tardis-like with those 3D pods
February 1st, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
interesting items
February 1st, 2025  
