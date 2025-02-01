Sign up
Previous
Photo 3087
FOR #01
Here we go again with my favourite monthly challenge,
@olivetreeann‘s
Flash of Red.
The challenge for this week is the Kitchen.
Thanks for dropping by
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
2
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4045
photos
157
followers
176
following
845% complete
3080
3081
3082
3083
3084
3085
3086
3087
3082
3083
3084
3085
772
186
3086
3087
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Years 1 to 9
iPhone 16 Pro
1st February 2025 4:41pm
b&w
,
kitchen
,
nesspresso
,
coffee-machine
,
for2025
Casablanca
ace
Very 1970s Tardis-like with those 3D pods
February 1st, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
interesting items
February 1st, 2025
