FOR #04 Week 2 - Around The Block

The 14th century tower had the shingled broach spire added in 1890, when the rest of the church was rebuilt in the Decorated style by well known Durham architect Charles Hodgson Fowler. The total cost was £2490 5s 10d!
Fragments of the 14th century church are still to be found in the fabric of the church.
The clock was placed in the church to commemorate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee in 1897. There are also some ancient bells in the tower. ( https://www.nationalchurchestrust.org/church/all-saints-faldingworth)