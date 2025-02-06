Previous
FOR 2025 #06 Week 2 - Around The Block by phil_sandford
Photo 3092

FOR 2025 #06 Week 2 - Around The Block

This was taken this morning about a minute after the street lights came on; it's the same shot as Monday. Misty, and according to my phone -4°c.

6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
John Falconer ace
Great black and white image
February 6th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Looks a cold and frosty morning !
February 6th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Looks so frosty
February 6th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 6th, 2025  
