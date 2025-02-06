Sign up
Previous
Photo 3092
FOR 2025 #06 Week 2 - Around The Block
This was taken this morning about a minute after the street lights came on; it's the same shot as Monday. Misty, and according to my phone -4°c.
Thanks for dropping by
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
4
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4050
photos
157
followers
176
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
6th February 2025 6:14am
Exif
View Info
Tags
fog
,
for2025
,
aroundtheblock
John Falconer
ace
Great black and white image
February 6th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Looks a cold and frosty morning !
February 6th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Looks so frosty
February 6th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 6th, 2025
