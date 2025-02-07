Previous
FOR 2025 #07 Week 2 - Around The Block by phil_sandford
FOR 2025 #07 Week 2 - Around The Block

The Magna Carta public house in Castle Square. There is an original Magna Carta, one of four that remains, on display in Lincoln Castle.

7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Phil Sandford

Casablanca ace
Great looking pub.
February 7th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
neat coversion
February 7th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
Excellent night shot!
February 7th, 2025  
Neil ace
Great b&w shot of this pub.
February 7th, 2025  
