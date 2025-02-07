Sign up
Previous
Photo 3093
FOR 2025 #07 Week 2 - Around The Block
The Magna Carta public house in Castle Square. There is an original Magna Carta, one of four that remains, on display in Lincoln Castle.
Thanks for dropping by.
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
publichouse
for2025
magnacarta
Casablanca
ace
Great looking pub.
February 7th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
neat coversion
February 7th, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
Excellent night shot!
February 7th, 2025
Neil
ace
Great b&w shot of this pub.
February 7th, 2025
