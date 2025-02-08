Previous
FOR 2025 #08 Week 2 - Around The Block by phil_sandford
FOR 2025 #08 Week 2 - Around The Block

Had to go and see solicitors again on Wednesday in Loughborough (Carole’s home town, so her ‘block’), Leicestershire and had a stroll around the town. This is the Victorian Swimming Baths, now closed and repurposed as a museum.

8th February 2025

Phil Sandford

February 8th, 2025  
