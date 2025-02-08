Sign up
Previous
Photo 3094
FOR 2025 #08 Week 2 - Around The Block
Had to go and see solicitors again on Wednesday in Loughborough (Carole’s home town, so her ‘block’), Leicestershire and had a stroll around the town. This is the Victorian Swimming Baths, now closed and repurposed as a museum.
Thanks for dropping by.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
1
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4052
photos
158
followers
176
following
3087
3088
3089
3090
3091
3092
3093
3094
Tags
baths
,
victorian
,
lobo
,
for2025
Casablanca
ace
Nicely situated with that bridge and pond.
February 8th, 2025
