Previous
Photo 3095
FOR 2025 #09 Week 2 - Around The Block
The old lady on the hill, from our walk around the ‘City Block’ the other night.
Thanks for dropping by
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
4
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
5th February 2025 6:37pm
Tags
lincoln-cathedral
,
bailgate
,
for2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful night capture.
February 9th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
They light this so well at night
February 9th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super night shot !
February 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Stunning photo… beautiful
February 9th, 2025
