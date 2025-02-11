Previous
FOR 2025 #11 Week 3 - Vintage by phil_sandford
FOR 2025 #11 Week 3 - Vintage

a second photo of the old 35mm Canon T50 I found at my Brother-in-Law's last summer

Not sure if I'll use it for the full week, but you never know. Anyway, here's a view you shouldn't ever get with a DLSR

Thanks for dropping by and your comments on yesterdays' view of it - I may well get a wet film ................

11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
February 11th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Be one way to ruin the film to have a quick chimp!??
February 11th, 2025  
