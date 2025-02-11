Sign up
Previous
Photo 3097
FOR 2025 #11 Week 3 - Vintage
a second photo of the old 35mm Canon T50 I found at my Brother-in-Law's last summer
Not sure if I'll use it for the full week, but you never know. Anyway, here's a view you shouldn't ever get with a DLSR
Thanks for dropping by and your comments on yesterdays' view of it - I may well get a wet film ................
Thanks for dropping by
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
2
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Views
10
Comments
2
Years 1 to 9
iPhone 16 Pro
10th February 2025 1:17pm
b&w
,
canon
,
for2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
February 11th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Be one way to ruin the film to have a quick chimp!??
February 11th, 2025
