Photo 3102
FOR 2025 #16 Week 3 - Vintage
A final shot of my Brother-in-law’s Canon T50 SLR, with the lens removed.
Thanks for dropping by.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4061
photos
158
followers
176
following
Tags
canon
for2025
t50
