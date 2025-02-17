Sign up
Previous
Photo 3103
FOR 2025 #17 Week 4 - Composition
This could be an interesting week as I try to not bore you all to death as I possibly did last week with the camera.
This is a small pewter viking longship that came from my parent’s house - absolutely no idea why they had it, I’m not aware of any viking linkage in the family.
Thanks for dropping by.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4062
photos
159
followers
177
following
850% complete
View this month »
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
17th February 2025 4:15pm
Tags
pewter
,
for2025
,
vikingboat
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
February 17th, 2025
Barb
ace
Nicely photographed! Could it be a memento from a trip to Norway by a friend or family member? I see it says "Norge" on the bow of the ship...
February 17th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
@bjywamer
Barb, you’re a genius. It is very likely exactly that as my Mother’s Aunt, Bub, lived in Norway for some time and suggests that this may have originally come from my Maternal grandparent’s house. Thank you.
February 17th, 2025
