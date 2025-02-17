Previous
FOR 2025 #17 Week 4 - Composition by phil_sandford
FOR 2025 #17 Week 4 - Composition

This could be an interesting week as I try to not bore you all to death as I possibly did last week with the camera.

This is a small pewter viking longship that came from my parent’s house - absolutely no idea why they had it, I’m not aware of any viking linkage in the family.

17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely capture
February 17th, 2025  
Barb
Nicely photographed! Could it be a memento from a trip to Norway by a friend or family member? I see it says "Norge" on the bow of the ship...
February 17th, 2025  
Phil Sandford
@bjywamer Barb, you’re a genius. It is very likely exactly that as my Mother’s Aunt, Bub, lived in Norway for some time and suggests that this may have originally come from my Maternal grandparent’s house. Thank you.
February 17th, 2025  
