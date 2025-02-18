Previous
FOR 2025 #18 Week 4 - Composition by phil_sandford
FOR 2025 #18 Week 4 - Composition

Leading lines of the path up to Doddington Hall.

Two days off this week as we have Lulu for a long weekend. My second formal complaint in 4 weeks with the Nat West Bank has been upheld and they ‘promise to do better’ - whilst I wait for that to actually happen I’ve posted a letter to the bank’s CEO (a letter my Mum would have been proud of).

I’ve also this afternoon had the offending tooth ripped out of my bottom jaw. Took four and half lidocaine anaesthetic injections before I came down off the ceiling and they were able to get the tooth out. The root was a ball of puss and infection. Currently sat on the sofa, mouth slowly coming out of the anaesthetic and throbbing with my pulse. Carole cooked me mashed potato and gravy for dinner.

Thanks for dropping by.
Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Suzanne ace
Oh dear! I hope things improve for you. I do like your pic, BTW
February 18th, 2025  
Brennie B
Ooh.. tooth trouble .had something similar few years back..face swollen..poor you ..nice pic though
February 18th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Ooof, glad it is out, that has caused you a ton of trouble.
And well done on the letters! I have heard you have a good way with such words where needed!
February 18th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
Tooth problems. Ouch.
And banking problems. Ouch.
Hoping for less “news” from you in the coming days!
But nice photo, and I like it in B&W!
February 18th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Poor old soul. glad it’s out! Lovely shot of the Hall!
February 18th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Heck you are having a rough time, let's hope Leicester win their next game to cheer you up (unless it is against Glos !!). Neat mono shot of the house.
February 18th, 2025  
