FOR 2025 #18 Week 4 - Composition

Leading lines of the path up to Doddington Hall.



Two days off this week as we have Lulu for a long weekend. My second formal complaint in 4 weeks with the Nat West Bank has been upheld and they ‘promise to do better’ - whilst I wait for that to actually happen I’ve posted a letter to the bank’s CEO (a letter my Mum would have been proud of).



I’ve also this afternoon had the offending tooth ripped out of my bottom jaw. Took four and half lidocaine anaesthetic injections before I came down off the ceiling and they were able to get the tooth out. The root was a ball of puss and infection. Currently sat on the sofa, mouth slowly coming out of the anaesthetic and throbbing with my pulse. Carole cooked me mashed potato and gravy for dinner.



Thanks for dropping by.