FOR 2025 #19 Week 4 - Composition by phil_sandford
FOR 2025 #19 Week 4 - Composition

A RAF Hawk from the other day for ‘rule of thirds.’

Tooth much better, managed soft food. The socket is healing and the throbbing massively reduced.

Thanks for dropping by
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Phil Sandford

Barb ace
Marvelous capture!
February 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Good news to read…. Great shot
February 19th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great capture for rule of thirds.
February 19th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Great flight action! I guess you will be watching the RAF series on just now. Shocked at the death of the instructor last night! Ooh hope I haven’t been a party pooper if you haven’t watched it yet!
February 19th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
@happypat Watched it this afternoon Pat. Very sad. Left a very young family.
February 19th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@phil_sandford Indeed he did poor things!
February 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 19th, 2025  
