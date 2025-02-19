Sign up
Previous
Photo 3105
FOR 2025 #19 Week 4 - Composition
A RAF Hawk from the other day for ‘rule of thirds.’
Tooth much better, managed soft food. The socket is healing and the throbbing massively reduced.
Thanks for dropping by
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
7
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4064
photos
159
followers
177
following
3098
3099
3100
3101
3102
3103
3104
3105
Tags
red
,
arrow
,
thirds
,
for2025
Barb
ace
Marvelous capture!
February 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Good news to read…. Great shot
February 19th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture for rule of thirds.
February 19th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Great flight action! I guess you will be watching the RAF series on just now. Shocked at the death of the instructor last night! Ooh hope I haven’t been a party pooper if you haven’t watched it yet!
February 19th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
@happypat
Watched it this afternoon Pat. Very sad. Left a very young family.
February 19th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
@phil_sandford
Indeed he did poor things!
February 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 19th, 2025
