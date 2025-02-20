Previous
FOR 2025 #20 Week 4 - Composition by phil_sandford
FOR 2025 #20 Week 4 - Composition

In my excitement of the 3rd series of Reacher dropping on Amazon Prime (other streaming services are available) I forgot to post yesterday - very remis of me.

Leading lines up the River Witham toward Lincoln with the 'Old Lady on the Hill' in the distance.

20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Phil Sandford

