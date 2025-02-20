Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3106
FOR 2025 #20 Week 4 - Composition
In my excitement of the 3rd series of Reacher dropping on Amazon Prime (other streaming services are available) I forgot to post yesterday - very remis of me.
Leading lines up the River Witham toward Lincoln with the 'Old Lady on the Hill' in the distance.
Thanks for dropping by
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4065
photos
159
followers
177
following
850% complete
View this month »
3099
3100
3101
3102
3103
3104
3105
3106
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
21st November 2024 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leadinglines
,
for2025
,
lincolnonthewitham
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close