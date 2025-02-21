Previous
FOR 2025 #21 Week 4 - Composition by phil_sandford
Photo 3107

FOR 2025 #21 Week 4 - Composition

Old Lady on the Hill this afternoon after Carole and I had been to our monthly veteran get together. Wanted to get the reflection of the towers in the water, the breeze put paid to that.

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Casablanca ace
Nice ripples though in compensation!
February 21st, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I like the reflection, not as clear as you wanted, but definitely there and contributes to the image.
February 21st, 2025  
