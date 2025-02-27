Sign up
Photo 3113
FOR 2025 #27 Week 5 - Kitchen
The mortar and pestle that I’ve owned for many years with which I used to grind my own curry powder.
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4072
photos
159
followers
177
following
Tags
kitchen
,
for2025
