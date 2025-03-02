Previous
Interval by phil_sandford
Photo 3116

Interval

Just home from the Kinema in the Woods, Woodhall Spa, where Carole I thoroughly enjoyed the lates Bridget Jones film. The Kinema always has an interval and we were in Screen One which has an organ that rises out of the floor.

Thanks for dropping by.
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
853% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact