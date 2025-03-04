Previous
Where’s My Car by phil_sandford
Photo 3118

Where’s My Car

Parked in Bath last night in my usual car park, which is mahoosive, and I had to take this to be able to find the car when we came back. It’s my age.

4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Casablanca ace
You are so wise. I have played Hunt The Car for hours before now, pressing the button on my car as I survey and stalk, trying to find a responding flash of yellow and blip noise! My name is now on my numberplate. That helps. But I always say to myself as I enter a car park "Now for the intelligence test of the day......where did I leave my car?"
March 5th, 2025  
Babs ace
Ha ha I do the same thing, especially if I park at one of our huge shopping centres in Newcastle. I even take a photo of which entrance I go into the centre too. Can't trust memory these days.
March 5th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Yep, done that!
March 5th, 2025  
Neil ace
Good plan, I do that as well
March 5th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Ha ha... I do that!
March 5th, 2025  
