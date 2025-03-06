Previous
Narcissi by phil_sandford
Narcissi

New bulbs now in flower; they had 2 choice when I planted them, live or die and it seems they’ve chosen the former.

Thanks for dropping by.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Barb ace
A glorious sight!
March 6th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Living vibrantly. Beautiful and cheerful flowers. I hope we get some. Bulbs are very late here this year.
March 6th, 2025  
Dianne ace
They look great!
March 6th, 2025  
Monica
Beautiful
March 6th, 2025  
