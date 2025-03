Back in Boots

Almost two years after my cataract surgery I’ve found myself having issues with my sight again. I was warned it could happen, pretty rare but that it could, and I must admit I thought back then “if it's going to happen, it’ll happen to me” and well it has. I’ve been referred for laser surgery as both of my new lenses have begun to go opaque. It’s called posterior capsule opacification (PCO) and is a tad annoying.



I’ll now wait for an appointment.