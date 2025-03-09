Sign up
Previous
Photo 3123
IBCC
Breakfast, a stroll around the International Bomber Command Centre, and a bit of research into a couple of Uncles; more on that later.
Thanks for dropping by.
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
1
2
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4090
photos
159
followers
177
following
3116
3117
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
3123
3118
3119
3120
777
778
3121
3122
3123
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
9th March 2025 11:27am
Tags
outdoor
,
sony
,
ibcc
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 9th, 2025
