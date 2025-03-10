Sign up
Previous
Photo 3124
IWD @ IBCC
International Women’s Day at International Bomber Command Centre.
Thanks for dropping by.
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
2
3
3117
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
Tags
iwd
,
ibcc
Dorothy
ace
Very nice. I just finished a book where Edith Cavell was mentioned. Nearly every time I’m in London I take a picture of her statue near St. Martins In The Fields. My favourite mountain is named after her. It stands proud in Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada.
March 10th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
I was surprised to see these. Quite effective though.
March 10th, 2025
