IWD @ IBCC by phil_sandford
Photo 3124

IWD @ IBCC

International Women’s Day at International Bomber Command Centre.

10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Dorothy ace
Very nice. I just finished a book where Edith Cavell was mentioned. Nearly every time I’m in London I take a picture of her statue near St. Martins In The Fields. My favourite mountain is named after her. It stands proud in Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada.
March 10th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
I was surprised to see these. Quite effective though.
March 10th, 2025  
