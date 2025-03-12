Previous
Get Off !!! by phil_sandford
Photo 3126

Get Off !!!

I think the only drawback to these Roamwild squirrel proof feeders is there are only 2 perches for the birds (most have four). I say ‘drawback’ but it’s only a drawback to the birds not me.

Thanks for dropping by.
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
856% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact