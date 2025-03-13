Sign up
Previous
Photo 3127
Alstromeria
From the bunch Carole brought home last week.
Thanks for dropping by.
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
4
4
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4094
photos
159
followers
177
following
856% complete
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
13th March 2025 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
indoor
,
alstromeria
,
flowies
Monica
Beautiful colour
March 13th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 13th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
This is beautiful. Fav.
March 13th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture.
March 13th, 2025
