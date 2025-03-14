Sign up
Previous
Photo 3128
Very Tempted
Or as Carole just said “I think you’ve made up your mind Philip.”
Thanks for dropping by
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
3128
Tags
green
,
car
,
outdoor
,
ev
Pat Knowles
ace
Go on…..love the colour!
March 14th, 2025
