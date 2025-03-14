Previous
Very Tempted by phil_sandford
Very Tempted

Or as Carole just said “I think you’ve made up your mind Philip.”

Thanks for dropping by
Phil Sandford

Pat Knowles ace
Go on…..love the colour!
March 14th, 2025  
