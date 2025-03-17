Previous
First Cut by phil_sandford
Photo 3131

First Cut

With the new mower (photography courtesy of Carole).

Thanks for dropping by.
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
857% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Such a serious look Phil! Great looking mower.
March 17th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
@kvphoto sadly, that’s my resting face and my concentration face when using something for the first time 😜
March 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice machine !
March 17th, 2025  
KV ace
@phil_sandford sweet! Love it!
March 17th, 2025  
Barb ace
Looking good! 😁
March 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Brilliant… a great new toy
March 17th, 2025  
JackieR 🤓 ace
surprised you didn't get a ride on one, then you might have smiled and not scowled!!!
March 17th, 2025  
Lisa Brown ace
hmmmm, I'm guessing grass cutting it not your favorite task
March 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact