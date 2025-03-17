Sign up
Previous
Photo 3131
First Cut
With the new mower (photography courtesy of Carole).
Thanks for dropping by.
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
8
1
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Taken
17th March 2025 5:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
lawn
,
outdoor
,
hyundai
KV
ace
Such a serious look Phil! Great looking mower.
March 17th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
@kvphoto
sadly, that’s my resting face and my concentration face when using something for the first time 😜
March 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice machine !
March 17th, 2025
KV
ace
@phil_sandford
sweet! Love it!
March 17th, 2025
Barb
ace
Looking good! 😁
March 17th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Brilliant… a great new toy
March 17th, 2025
JackieR 🤓
ace
surprised you didn't get a ride on one, then you might have smiled and not scowled!!!
March 17th, 2025
Lisa Brown
ace
hmmmm, I'm guessing grass cutting it not your favorite task
March 17th, 2025
