Winnie by phil_sandford
Photo 3132

Winnie

Winston Leonard Spencer Churchill, born 30 November 1874 died 24 January 1965. Still the only ‘commoner’ to have been given a State Funeral in the UK.

There’s currently a small exhibition on Churchill at Doddington Hall just outside Lincoln.

18th March 2025

Pat Knowles
I remember watching that funeral! A great wartime leader!
March 18th, 2025  
moni kozi
What does 'commoner' mean in this context?
March 18th, 2025  
Phil Sandford
@monikozi Not a member of the Royal Family
March 18th, 2025  
