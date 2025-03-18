Sign up
Previous
Photo 3132
Winnie
Winston Leonard Spencer Churchill, born 30 November 1874 died 24 January 1965. Still the only ‘commoner’ to have been given a State Funeral in the UK.
There’s currently a small exhibition on Churchill at Doddington Hall just outside Lincoln.
Thanks for dropping by
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
3
0
Pat Knowles
ace
I remember watching that funeral! A great wartime leader!
March 18th, 2025
moni kozi
What does 'commoner' mean in this context?
March 18th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
@monikozi
Not a member of the Royal Family
March 18th, 2025
