Discuss
Previous
Photo 3133
Miss Woody
Carole and I thought this Greater Spotted Woodpecker was quite small, so wondering if she is a youngster? Either way, it’s always nice to see them on the peanuts.
Thanks for dropping by.
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
2
3
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4102
photos
159
followers
177
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
18th March 2025 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
gaw
,
greaterspottedwoodpecker
Barb
ace
A beautiful capture of her, Phil!
March 19th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture!
March 19th, 2025
