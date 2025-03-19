Previous
Miss Woody by phil_sandford
Photo 3133

Miss Woody

Carole and I thought this Greater Spotted Woodpecker was quite small, so wondering if she is a youngster? Either way, it’s always nice to see them on the peanuts.

Thanks for dropping by.
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
858% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
A beautiful capture of her, Phil!
March 19th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great capture!
March 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact