Previous
Lamb Chops by phil_sandford
Photo 3139

Lamb Chops

This one was calling for its Mum, who was happily eating grass about 20m away.

Thanka for dropping by.
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
860% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact