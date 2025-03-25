Sign up
Previous
Photo 3139
Lamb Chops
This one was calling for its Mum, who was happily eating grass about 20m away.
Thanka for dropping by.
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3132
3133
3134
3135
3136
3137
3138
3139
Tags
spring
,
outdoor
,
lamb
