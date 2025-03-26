Previous
Doddington Lake by phil_sandford
Photo 3140

Doddington Lake

Had a uniform tour this evening; got there a bit early and took a quick stroll around the lake.

Thanks for dropping by.
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
860% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact