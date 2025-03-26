Sign up
Photo 3140
Doddington Lake
Had a uniform tour this evening; got there a bit early and took a quick stroll around the lake.
Thanks for dropping by.
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
26th March 2025 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
outdoor
,
doddingtonhall
