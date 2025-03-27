Sign up
Photo 3141
You Ask What is Our Aim?
“I can answer in one word; it is Victory. Victory at all costs. Victory in spite of all terrors. Victory, however long and hard the road maybe.” Winston Leonard Spencer Churchill 1874 - 1965.
The waxwork model on loan from Madam Tussauds.
Thanks for dropping by
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
0
0
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
churchilldisplay
,
madamtussards
