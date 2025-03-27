Previous
You Ask What is Our Aim? by phil_sandford
You Ask What is Our Aim?

“I can answer in one word; it is Victory. Victory at all costs. Victory in spite of all terrors. Victory, however long and hard the road maybe.” Winston Leonard Spencer Churchill 1874 - 1965.

The waxwork model on loan from Madam Tussauds.

27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Phil Sandford

