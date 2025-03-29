Previous
Churchill and His Generals by phil_sandford
Photo 3143

Churchill and His Generals

The small Churchill Exhibition at Doddington Hall finishes tomorrow; whereas I’ve seen it a couple of times, Carole hadn’t so we popped over early this afternoon for a quick visit.

29th March 2025

Phil Sandford

Desi
Looks like it could be an interesting exhibition and a piece of history that is too soon being forgotten
March 29th, 2025  
