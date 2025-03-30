Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3144
First Premiership Home Match
Since 4 January; that’s 85 days (12 weeks) that the Club has had no meaningful matches or income; it’s not sustainable and to cap it off, we lost.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4116
photos
159
followers
177
following
861% complete
View this month »
3137
3138
3139
3140
3141
3142
3143
3144
Latest from all albums
3138
3139
3140
783
3141
3142
3143
3144
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
30th March 2025 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outdoor
,
leicester-tigers
,
welford-road
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close