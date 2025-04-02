Previous
Marsh Harrier by phil_sandford
Photo 3147

Marsh Harrier

An early trip up to Far Ings Nature Reserve on the banks of the Humber this morning; this adult male Marsh Harrier was making its rounds. In front of the Hide there were 3 chicks, some of the guys in there told me that yesterday there had been 15 !!

Thanks for dropping by
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
862% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Wonderful clarity of this harrier in flight!
April 2nd, 2025  
Casablanca ace
That is fantastic! So sharp. Just showed it to Hubby and he loved it, really impressed. He is a Twitcher!
April 2nd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Great capture!
April 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact