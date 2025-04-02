Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3147
Marsh Harrier
An early trip up to Far Ings Nature Reserve on the banks of the Humber this morning; this adult male Marsh Harrier was making its rounds. In front of the Hide there were 3 chicks, some of the guys in there told me that yesterday there had been 15 !!
Thanks for dropping by
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
3
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4123
photos
159
followers
177
following
862% complete
View this month »
3140
3141
3142
3143
3144
3145
3146
3147
Latest from all albums
3144
190
784
3145
3146
785
786
3147
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
2nd April 2025 8:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
outdoor
,
sony
,
marsh-harrier
,
rx10
,
far-ings
Barb
ace
Wonderful clarity of this harrier in flight!
April 2nd, 2025
Casablanca
ace
That is fantastic! So sharp. Just showed it to Hubby and he loved it, really impressed. He is a Twitcher!
April 2nd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Great capture!
April 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close