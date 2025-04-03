Previous
Get Out of My Water !!!! by phil_sandford
Get Out of My Water !!!!

A Canadian Goose giving a Greylag Goose short shrift at Far Ings yesterday. Quite funny to watch.

3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Phil Sandford

