Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3148
Get Out of My Water !!!!
A Canadian Goose giving a Greylag Goose short shrift at Far Ings yesterday. Quite funny to watch.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4124
photos
159
followers
177
following
862% complete
View this month »
3141
3142
3143
3144
3145
3146
3147
3148
Latest from all albums
190
784
3145
3146
785
786
3147
3148
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
2nd April 2025 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outdoor
,
sony
,
canadian
,
greylag
,
far-ings
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close