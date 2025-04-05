Sign up
Photo 3150
Depth of Field
Didn't realise until checking the photographs I’d taken of the Marsh Harrier that he’d been photobombed by a Common Shellduck. The DOF makes it look like the duck is chasing the raptor.
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
2nd April 2025 8:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outdoor
,
sony
,
marsh-harrier
,
far-ings
,
common-shellduck
