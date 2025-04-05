Previous
Depth of Field by phil_sandford
Photo 3150

Depth of Field

Didn't realise until checking the photographs I’d taken of the Marsh Harrier that he’d been photobombed by a Common Shellduck. The DOF makes it look like the duck is chasing the raptor.

Thanks for dropping by.
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Phil Sandford

