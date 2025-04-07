Sign up
Previous
Photo 3152
Time
The sundial from Gunby Hall.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
6th April 2025 12:18pm
outdoor
,
sundial
,
sony
,
gunby-hall
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot.
April 7th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I do love a sundial
April 7th, 2025
