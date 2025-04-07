Previous
Time by phil_sandford
Time

The sundial from Gunby Hall.

7th April 2025

Phil Sandford

mittens (Marilyn)
Lovely shot.
April 7th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
I do love a sundial
April 7th, 2025  
