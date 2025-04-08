Sign up
Photo 3153
Tour
The tours of the MC Tsen Military Uniform Collection at Doddington Hall are up and running for 2025. We had twenty two attendees today, quite difficult to ‘control’ and keep together.
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
1
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4131
photos
158
followers
177
following
3146
3147
3148
3149
3150
3151
3152
3153
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
8th April 2025 3:10pm
Tags
uniforms
,
doddington-hall
,
mctsen
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Customers are notorious for being disobedient wanderers at all the wrong moments!
April 8th, 2025
